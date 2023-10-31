Mark Your Calendar: Tawang Festival 2023 To Light Up Arunachal From November 8-10

NET Web Desk

As November approaches, the serene town of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up for its most anticipated event of the year, the ‘Tawang Festival.’

Scheduled from November 8th to November 10th, 2023, this grand extravaganza promises to be an experience like no other, offering a glimpse into the vibrant culture and breathtaking beauty of the Tawang Valley.

Initiated in 2012 by the Department of Tourism, Arunachal Pradesh, the Tawang Festival has grown to become the state’s largest tourism extravaganza. It serves as a platform to showcase the richness of the Monpa tribes, who are an integral part of the region’s cultural tapestry.

The festival kicks off with a spectacular procession every year and a religious tradition known as “Sebang.” Monks from the Tawang Monastery embark on a solemn walk to the festival venue to offer their blessings and good wishes for the event’s success.

The Tawang Festival presents a diverse range of attractions and events. Visitors can witness the famous Aji-Lhamu Dance, the Arpuchham (war dance) performed by various villages, the mesmerizing Yak Dance, Lion Dance, Ngagchham (the tantric dance), Phan Chham (the flag dance), and the Yapchenapayumchhen Ama dance. These performances, along with traditional dances and rituals, traditional monastic dances, street performances, and Buddhist religious functions, immerse visitors in the vibrant culture of the Monpa Tribe.

Like previous years, the festival this year will also host games and sports competitions such as Archery, Shot-put, Tug of War, Taipei, Lemgor, Laei, and Horse Riding.

Evenings during the Tawang Festival are filled with indigenous folk music from the myriad tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, an amazing international artist lineup for this year includes a rock band from Bhutan, ‘Misty Terrace,’ Indian Rapper UNB, Indian Singers Rito Riba, Faisal Ashnoor, Monali Thakur; Nepal Singer Anjhila Regmi and Saregamapa lil champs winner Jetshen Dohna.

Also, the visitors will get to experience the grace of ethnic attire in the ‘Ethnic Dress Show’ at the Tawang Festival this year.

Beyond the festivities, Tawang’s natural beauty and tranquillity attract tourists from far and wide. The town becomes even more picturesque during the festival, with colourful prayer flags adorning the streets and music filling the air.

In sum, Tawang Festival 2023 promises to be an opportunity to experience the unmatched serenity and beauty of Tawang while immersing in the rich and diverse culture of the region. Mark your calendars for this unforgettable celebration of Arunachal’s cultural tapestry and natural splendour.

