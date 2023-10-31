Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai On National Unity Day

NET Web Desk

National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas being observed today on 31st October every year marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the pillars of India’s freedom struggle and the first deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of Independent India.

He is remembered for his decisive leadership, because of which he came to be known as the “Iron Man of India”.

On the occasion, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

Rio said the real strength of a nation comes from its people and called upon all to reaffirm individual and political will to work towards unity and peace.