Special Investigation Team Begins Probe Into Tripura Cricket Association’s Floodlight Project Scandal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 31, 2023: A Special Investigation Team (SIT), established in compliance with an order from the Tripura High Court, has officially launched an inquiry into allegations of corruption involving the General Secretary of the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) Tapas Ghosh, the Vice President Timir Chanda and their associates. The allegations revolve around financial irregularities related to the construction of floodlights at the MBB Cricket Stadium in Agartala.

According to sources, there are claims of significant financial mismanagement and the misuse of funds in this multi-crore project. It is suggested that the TCA management knowingly awarded the contract to a company that charged several times more than the initial estimated cost for erecting the floodlight towers at the state’s largest cricket venue.

The President of the Tripura Cricket Association Tapan Lodh stated, “The High Court has given its approval for the formation of a special investigation team to probe the allegations of financial mismanagement, and this team has now begun its work.”

In the initial stages of the inquiry, the SIT has taken possession of all documents related to the project from the TCA’s finance, engineering, and administrative departments.

Lodh emphasized the association’s cooperation with the investigating agency, saying, “The High Court is overseeing the entire investigation. The investigators visited the TCA office on Monday and Tuesday to gather the necessary information for commencing the investigation. They will continue to make periodic visits as part of their responsibilities, and we will always extend our full cooperation.”

When asked about the number of files seized, Lodh mentioned, “We haven’t received a list of the seized items yet. After collecting all the files, they will provide us with a report, which we will submit to the High Court. The entire investigative process will remain highly confidential, as none of us is authorized to disclose any sensitive information regarding the progress of the inquiry.”

It is essential to note that administrative turmoil within the Tripura Cricket Association has arisen from a power struggle between the president and the general secretary. Allegedly, both leaders enjoy the support of influential members from the ruling party, who are known rivals within the party.