Tripura Celebrates ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 31, 2023: In commemoration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, state-level Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) was observed on Tuesday. The event took place with a special ceremony at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala city, marking the significance of unity and patriotism in the nation.

Tripura’s senior cabinet member and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare minister Ratan Lal Nath, Industries and Commerce minister Santana Chakma, Youth Affairs and Sports minister Tinku Roy, and Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, graced the occasion organized by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department. The gathering also included officials from various departments and community members.

Minister Ratanlal Nath addressed the audience and shed light on the importance of celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday since 2014. The initiative, driven by the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, aims to enhance public awareness of Patel’s pivotal role in the nation’s history. Vallabhbhai Patel, renowned as the “Iron Man of India,” played a crucial role in uniting the diverse princely states to form a unified India. In his honour, the Prime Minister unveiled the world’s tallest statue in 2018, located in Gujarat.

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel was not only a freedom fighter but also a prominent social leader who envisioned a better India. Minister Ratanlal Nath urged citizens to reflect on Patel’s vision and the pledge he took for a more united and prosperous nation. The government, he emphasized, is steadfast in its commitment to building a stronger and more unified India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Divas also included the “Unity Run,” signifying the spirit of unity and cohesion among the citizens of the state and the country. This event serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and diversity in shaping the future of India.