Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Unveils Ambitious Road Development Plans Worth Rs 4,607 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 31, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha has revealed plans for extensive road development initiatives aimed at improving connectivity within the state. During a recent review meeting on National Highways held at Hotel Radisson Blue in Guwahati, CM Saha discussed ongoing projects and requested the construction of a 4-lane National Highway.

Attended by key figures in the realm of transportation, including Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Gen. (retd.) V. K. Singh, and representatives from various Northeastern states, the meeting focused on the progress of National Highway development in the region.

CM Saha expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for sanctioning various National Highway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity in the region. He highlighted the significant growth in the length of National Highways within Tripura, which has increased from 509 to 914 kilometres over the last nine years, according to an official press release.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1719324567473451446?s=20

The meeting disclosed that a substantial budget of Rs. 9034 crore has been allocated for 31 National Highway-related projects within the state. Out of these, 16 projects have already been executed through the joint efforts of NHIDCL and the state Public Works Department (PWD), resulting in the construction of 383 kilometers of roads at an expenditure of Rs. 3977 crore. Currently, there are ongoing construction projects covering 225 kilometers at a cost of Rs. 5057 crore, with eight of them slated for completion by December 31, 2023, all managed by NHIDCL.

Furthermore, in a bid to bolster road connectivity in Tripura, there are plans in motion for projects covering 265 kilometers of roads, with a total budget of Rs. 4607 crore. CM Saha also requested the formal designation of four National Highways, emphasizing their vital role in providing alternative connectivity to various districts, sub-divisions, markets, tourist destinations, and tribal areas within the state.

The Chief Minister assured his government’s full cooperation in matters concerning land acquisition, forest diversion, utilities, and other aspects relevant to project implementation. He also stressed the importance of maintaining high construction quality standards, considering Tripura’s hilly terrain and soft soil composition, which necessitates efficient rainwater drainage and cross-drainage systems. CM Saha urged a meticulous approach in preparing the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) to ensure the successful execution of these crucial infrastructure projects.