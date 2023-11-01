Agartala-Akhaura Railway Link To Fortify Ties Between India And Bangladesh: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 01, 2023: Participating in the inauguration ceremony of Agartala-Akhaura Railway Link Project virtually, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday stressed that this project will strengthen the ties between India and Bangladesh. He also pointed out that Tripura is on the cusp of becoming a crucial hub for tourism and transportation.

The Chief Minister highlighted the game-changing impact of the railway link, which will reduce the distance between Agartala and Kolkata from 1600 km to just 500 km by rail. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s HIRA Model and the foundation stone laying for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations nationwide, including 91 in the Northeast and three in Tripura.

Dr. Saha revealed that three railway stations in Tripura, namely Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, and Kailashahar, will undergo redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, at an estimated cost of Rs 96.60 crore. Furthermore, there are plans to elevate the Agartala Railway station to international standards, with an allocation of Rs 245 crore.

Recognizing the remarkable progress in connectivity in Tripura since 2014, when Prime Minister Modi initiated efforts to enhance Northeast connectivity with the rest of India, Dr. Saha noted that Tripura is now linked with 19 trains, including 13 express trains, 5 DEMU trains, and one local train.

Emphasizing the transformative changes in railway connectivity since 2016, Dr. Saha asserted that Tripura is now seamlessly integrated with the rest of the country. He provided details about the Agartala-Akhaura railway link, spanning 12.24 km, with 5.46 km in Tripura and 6.76 km in Bangladesh. A total of Rs 972 crore was allocated for the project, with Rs 580 crore designated for the Indian segment and Rs 392 crore for the Bangladeshi section. The Indian side is under the supervision of IRCON, while TEXAMACO is handling the Bangladesh portion. Dr. Saha concluded by expressing confidence that this initiative will further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.