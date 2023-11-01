Assam Government Reserves 5 Medical Colleges Seats For Bhutanese Students Ahead Of Royal Visit

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has extended a friendly gesture to Bhutan by reserving five seats for Bhutanese students in Assam’s medical and dental colleges.

This decision was reportedly made during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The allocation includes three MBBS seats and two BDS seats.

Notably, the move aligns with the upcoming state visit of Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to Assam on November 3 and 4.

In the context of Assam visit of the Bhutanese king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Barua emphasised its potential to strengthen the bonds between Assam and Bhutan, benefiting various sectors, including tourism.

The Assam government has ensured all necessary preparations for the smooth visit of the Bhutanese monarch, as informed.