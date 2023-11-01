Bhutan’s King And Queen To Grace Assam With Royal Presence From November 3-5

NET Web Desk

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is set to visit Assam from November 3 to 5 .

Accompanying him will be his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, and their two sons.

King’s Assam itinerary includes a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on November 3 and participation in a cultural event hosted by the Assam government. Assam’s Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, will host a dinner in his honor. On November 4, the king will explore Kaziranga National Park, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will host a dinner in Kaziranga.

Notably, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has been the reigning monarch of Bhutan since December 9, 2006, with a public coronation ceremony held on November 9, 2008, marking 100 years of monarchy in Bhutan. He holds the title of Druk Gyalpo, or dragon king.