IIT Guwahati Develops Robotic Solutions For Oil Tank Maintenance, Replaces Human Entry

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable development, Beta Tank Robotics, a startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), has unveiled two groundbreaking robotic solutions designed to efficiently clean and maintain petroleum tanks, effectively eliminating the need for human entry into these hazardous environments

This innovative technology not only enhances safety within the oil industry but also offers significant cost savings and promotes environmental responsibility, as reported.

Established in 2019 at IITG’s Technology Incubation Centre (IITG-TIC), Beta Tank Robotics has received crucial funding through the Flagship Programme, ‘Startup Nurturing, Enabling, and Handholding (SNEH),’ by OIL India Limited.