Indian Railways To Operate ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Train Tour To NE States On November 16 From Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 01, 2023: In a commendable joint effort between the Ministry of Railways and IRCTC Ltd, a unique and enticing travel experience called the “North East Discovery” tour is set to unveil the lesser-explored treasures of India’s Northeastern states. This specially curated journey aboard the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train will commence from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 16, 2023, offering a 15-day adventure to the heart of the Northeast.

In a press communique, PIB informed that the “Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train” boasts a plethora of modern amenities, including two dining cars/restaurants, a state-of-the-art flameless kitchen, shower facilities in AC I and AC II coaches, sensor-based washroom features, foot massagers, and a mini library. With three accommodation options – AC I, AC II, and AC III – passengers can experience utmost comfort throughout their journey. The train is equipped with advanced security features, such as CCTV cameras, electronic safes, and dedicated security personnel for each coach, ensuring a safe and worry-free travel experience.

Spanning over 14 nights and 15 days, this extraordinary adventure begins in Guwahati, where tourists will explore iconic landmarks like Kamakhya Temple, Umananda Temple, and indulge in a breathtaking sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra River. The journey continues with an overnight trip to Naharlagun Railway Station, a mere 30 kilometers from the enchanting capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar.

The next stop takes travelers to Sivasagar, the ancient capital of the Ahom Kingdom in Eastern Assam. Here, they can immerse themselves in the rich history of the region, visiting renowned sites like Shiva temple Sivadol, Talatal Ghar, and Rang Ghar (Colosseum of the East). Further exploration includes the picturesque tea gardens in Jorhat, an overnight stay in Kaziranga, and an early morning jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park.

The journey then leads to the state of Tripura, where travelers will visit the cultural gem of Unakoti in the densely forested Jampui Hills. Subsequently, they’ll explore Agartala, the capital city, with visits to landmarks such as the Ujjayanta Palace, Neermahal, and the Tripura Sundari Mandir in Udaipur.

Following Tripura, the train heads to Dimapur, offering guests a scenic morning train ride between Badarpur station and Lumding Junction. Travelers will be transported by buses from Dimapur to Kohima, where they’ll discover local sites, including a tour of Khonoma village, providing insights into Naga culture and traditions.

The next destination is Guwahati, from where the journey continues by road to Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. En route, there’s a stopover at the magnificent Umium Lake. The following day includes an excursion to Cherrapunji, nestled in the East Khasi Hills, with visits to Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai Falls, and Mawsmai Caves.

Upon concluding their exploration in Cherrapunji, travelers will return to Guwahati Station to embark on the return journey to Delhi, covering a total distance of approximately 5,800 kilometers throughout the tour.

It’s important to note that the launch of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train aligns with the Indian Government’s initiatives “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh,” aimed at promoting domestic tourism. The IRCTC tourist train offers a 15-day, all-inclusive tour package, including train travel in the respective class, overnight stays at AC hotels, vegetarian meals, transfer services, bus sightseeing tours, travel insurance, and the assistance of a tour escort. Stringent health precautions will be in place to ensure a safe and memorable experience for all guests.

For further information and online booking, please visit IRCTC’s official website https://www.irctctourism.com/bharatgaurav. Reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.