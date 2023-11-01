Meghalaya Leaders To Discuss Garo Language Inclusion In The 8th Schedule With Amit Shah

NET Web Desk

As per information, Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and Agatha Sangma NPP’s Lok Sabha member from Tura, will lead a delegation of leaders from the Garo Hills region to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 3. The purpose of this meeting is to press for the inclusion of the Garo language in the list of 38 languages aiming to be added to the Eighth Schedule.

NPP spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Marcuise Marak confirmed this development, stating, “We are going to meet him (Shah) on November 3. We have scheduled a meeting with the Home Secretary already. I am going tomorrow, and leaders from the Garo Literature Society are also coming.”

It’s worth noting that a previous attempt to meet the Home Minister in September had failed.

Marak, along with Agatha Sangma, Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma, and the Garo Literature Society, will now collectively meet with the Home Minister to demand the inclusion of the Garo language in the Eighth Schedule.

Mentions must be made that while the Centre seems to be considering the demand for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule, there is no clarity on a similar demand for the Garo language.