Nagaland’s Distinguished Engineer Lanu Toy Honored By Electronics Giant Toshiba

NET Web Desk

Renowned electrical engineer Lanu Toy who hails from Nagaland was recently honored by Japan’s electronics giant, Toshiba, during his visit to Japan on October 11. Toy, who played a pivotal role in the Umiam Stage-I Hydroelectric Power Project in Barapani, Meghalaya, was recognized for his significant contributions.

Reportedly, in 1961, Lanu Toy embarked on a transformative six-month training program at Toshiba, where he gained invaluable knowledge, expertise, and an understanding of Japanese work ethics and culture.

These experiences laid the foundation for his remarkable technological achievements as expressed by Toy.

Yotsuyanagi, President of Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions, paid tribute to Toy’s immense contributions and expressed Toshiba’s commitment to continuing to benefit India through its technological expertise.

Additionally, Yotsuyanagi pointed out that Toshiba has supplied 24 sets of hydropower turbines and 34 generators to India since 1965, demonstrating their substantial impact on India’s hydropower generation sector.

Notably, Lanu Toy’s illustrious career as an electrical engineer culminated in his retirement from government service as the chief electrical engineer.