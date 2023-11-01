Three Cyclists Of Itanagar Paddles 225 Km, Promotes Mountain Biking

NET Web Desk

In an inspiring journey aimed at promoting mountain biking, three dedicated cyclists from the Itanagar Cycling Club (ICC) embarked on a remarkable paddling journey from Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district to Anini in Dibang Valley.

Transport Director Kanto Danggen (52), Namsai RWD Subdivision SE Marnya Chiram (53), and ICC Director Ijum Gadi set off on their incredible ride from Roing on the 29th of October.

Over the course of three days, these passionate cyclists covered an impressive total distance of 225 kilometers , as reported.

On the first day, they reportedly pedaled a remarkable 90 kilometers, eventually halting at Hunli to recharge and refresh.

Undeterred by the challenging terrain, the second day saw them conquering 85 kilometers, reaching Etalin and edging closer to their destination.

Their unwavering spirit and camaraderie brought them to their final destination, Anini, on the last day, as they pedaled an additional 50 kilometers.