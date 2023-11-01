Tripura Government Forecast Indicate A Need For 903 MW Of Electricity By 2030, Claims Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 01, 2023: In a significant move to bolster the state’s power infrastructure, the Tripura government has taken the decision to elevate the existing 132 KV power sub-station at Suryamaninagar to a robust 400 KV sub-station.

The proposal, which has garnered approval from the central government, was confirmed by Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath during his inspection of the Suryamaninagar sub-station under West Tripura district on Wednesday.

Minister Ratan Lal Nath expressed unwavering confidence in the project, citing an estimated cost of 191 crore 20 lakh rupees. He emphasized that the upgradation is essential to meet the state’s growing electricity demand in the upcoming years.

The 132 KV power sub-station at Suryamaninagar is currently the largest of its kind in the North Eastern region. The decision to transform it into a 400 KV sub-station reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring a stable and robust power supply to cater to the state’s evolving energy requirements. Minister Nath’s inspection visit aimed to assess all aspects of the sub-station and lay the groundwork for its expansion.

The state government’s forecast indicates a need for 903 MW of electricity by the year 2030. Additionally, the upgraded sub-station will play a pivotal role in facilitating direct electricity supply to neighbouring Bangladesh, highlighting the region’s expanding energy connectivity.

Moreover, the government is placing special emphasis on enhancing voltage stability in various sectors, including agriculture and the transportation industry, including air and rail services.

Minister Nath further underscored that Tripura has the potential to evolve into a prominent power hub with the enhancement of the Suryamaninagar sub-station to 400 KV, a proposition that has already received the green light from the central government. This ambitious project aims to solidify Tripura’s energy infrastructure and boost its capabilities in the evolving power sector.