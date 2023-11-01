Tripura: Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegal Entry At MBB Airport

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 01, 2023: Tripura’s Airport police station staff in Agartala have apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals on charges of illegal entry. The detainees, who were taken into custody at Agartala MBB Airport, lacked valid documentation, leading to their arrest.

According to a police official, the arrest took place on the night of Tuesday last, with the suspects promptly transported to the local police station for further questioning. During the interrogation, the individuals admitted to unlawfully entering the state of Tripura.

The police officer further revealed that the arrested individuals had reportedly arrived at Agartala MBB Airport with the intention of traveling to Kolkata.

In response to the incident, authorities have initiated an investigation, filing a specific case against the detainees as they work to uncover more details surrounding the case.