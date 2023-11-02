Arunachal Education Minister Inaugurates Blood Storage Unit At CHC Yazali

NET Web Desk

Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Taba Tedir, in the presence of Yachuli ADC Toko Babu, Ziro DMO Dr. Nani Rika, and others, inaugurated a blood storage unit (BSU) at the community health center (CHC) in a significant event.

During the event, Tedir encouraged voluntary blood donation and emphasized protecting government land from encroachment.

Dr. Joram Khopey, the deputy director of the State Blood Transfusion Council Naharlagun, emphasized the BSU’s importance in saving lives at CHC Yazali.

In addition, DMO Dr. Nani Rika commended the people of Yachuli sub-division for this crucial addition.

The BSU, strategically located along NH-13, is expected to serve as a vital center for blood transfusion, benefiting nearby villages and trauma patients, as told by Dr. Nani.

Additionally, during the program, the Late Bengia Takam Memorial Trust, Yazali, generously donated an ECG machine to CHC Yazali.

Numerous representatives and officials from different organizations, including the Late Bengia Takam Memorial Trust, GPCs of Yazali and Kora circle, AYSU, Women Welfare Society Yazali unit, and health department and ASHAs officials, also attended this significant event.