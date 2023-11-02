Assam Govt Announces Dr. Banikanta Kakati & Anundoram Borooah Awards For Meritorious Students

NET Web Desk

Government of Assam has announced the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Award Scheme, awarding scooters to meritorious students of this year on Wednesday.

This announcement came after a decision taken in weekly cabinet meeting held yesterday, where it was decided that boy students securing 75 percent and above, and girl students securing 60 percent and above in Class 12 exam conducted by AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) will be provided scooters by the state government.

The official award distribution is scheduled to take place on November 30, as per reports.

It has been informed that a total of 30,209 girl students and 5,566 boy students will be receiving the scooters under the award scheme.

Furthermore, the Assam government has also announced the Anundoram Borooah Award Scheme, offering a cash reward of Rs 15,000 to students who have secured 75 percent and above in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams conducted by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA).

The distribution of this reward will take place on November 29, 2023, and it is set to benefit a total of 27,183 students, both boys and girls.