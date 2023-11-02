Guwahati Airport To Introduce 5 New Domestic And 1 International Flights

NET Web Desk

In a bid to expand tourism opportunities this winter season, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) is set to introduce five new domestic flight routes and one international between October 29 and March 31.

The new domestic routes will connect Guwahati to Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Varanasi, offering travelers increased accessibility to these destinations.

Additionally, Thai AirAsia will operate a direct flight to Bangkok four days a week, reestablishing the direct flight connectivity between Guwahati and Bangkok. This service complements the existing Singapore-Guwahati-Paro flight, which is already operational.

Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL), the new airport operator, anticipates a surge in passenger numbers this winter. The airport reportedly experienced a notable increase in footfall during October, surpassing previous records.

Utpal Baruah, Chief Airport Officer, emphasized the significance of air connectivity in the Northeast and noted the region’s growing appeal to tourists and foreign interest in its perishable products and stated, “Traffic will increase further.”

Along with the increased passenger numbers , the number of scheduled flights also increased, with a total of 3,706 flights in October 2023 compared to 3,640 in 2022.

Mentions must be made that on October 21, the airport achieved a significant milestone by handling 18,175 passengers, the highest on a single day during the current financial year.