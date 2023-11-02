Imphal Curfew Temporarily Lifted On Nov 2 Till 6pm

NET Web Desk

In a move to facilitate the general public’s access to essential items, including medicines and food, the District Magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West have announced the relaxation of curfew.

As per the official order, restrictions on the movement of the general public outside their residences will be temporarily lifted on November 2, 2023, from 10 am to 6 pm.This relaxation applies to all areas within Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

It is important to note that this relief does not extend to gatherings, sit-in protests, rallies, or any similar events unless prior approval is obtained from the competent authority.

However, certain individuals and services are exempt from the curfew restrictions, and these include personnel engaged in essential services such as healthcare, electricity, PHED (Public Health Engineering Department), petrol pumps, schools, colleges, municipality operations, press and electronic media, court functions, and the movement of flight passengers to and from the airport.

Additionally, individuals with valid Airport Entry Permit (AEP) cards, such as contractors and workers, are also permitted to move freely during this period.

This temporary easing of curfew restrictions aims to strike a balance between public safety and ensuring that essential services and goods remain accessible during these challenging times, as reported.