Sikkim Apex Tribal Organization’s Letter Urges Investigation Into Dam Burst

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s Apex Tribal organization, the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee, has penned a letter to the Chairman of the National Dam Safety Authority, calling for a comprehensive investigation into a recent dam burst in North Sikkim that occurred on October 3rd.

The incident has raised significant concerns within the local community and potential environmental and safety hazards.

In the letter, the committee highlights the substantial damage caused by the dam burst and the risks it poses to the lives and livelihoods of local residents, particularly in tribal-dominated areas.

Furthermore, The tribal organization writes that they are eager to understand the root causes and contributing factors behind the dam burst to prevent similar incidents in the future. They specifically request an inquiry into several key aspects,

An assessment of the dam’s structural integrity. Evaluation of the maintenance and monitoring protocols in place. Investigation into any potential negligence or safety standard violations. Assessment of environmental impacts, in compliance with relevant regulations. Examination of how the dam was approved for construction despite prior warnings regarding its environmental impact and potential for destructive consequences in case of failure, such as a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) incident.

Additionally, the committee raises concerns about illegal activities and controversies surrounding the dam construction, which they believe have contributed to the dam’s failure.

They accused the state government of negligence in fully implementing the Dam Safety Act and its procedures, as well as constituting a committee that does not meet the act’s requirements.

Moreover, they emphasised the necessity of a transparent and exhaustive investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected region’s people and requested an independent group of experts to examine the case without interference from the state government.

The letter concludes by urging a prompt response from the National Dam Safety Authority and requests updates on the progress of the investigation and any subsequent actions taken to rectify the situation. The committee expresses its readiness to assist in the investigation if required.