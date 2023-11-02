Tripura’s Srijita Bhattacharjee Ventures Into Bollywood: A Dream Come True

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 02, 2023: Srijita Bhattacharjee, a proud native of Tripura, is all set to make her mark in the glitzy world of Bollywood. The daughter of Jayanta Bhattacharya and Sama De Bhattacharya, residing in Joynagar, Agartala, is preparing for her acting debut in Bollywood.

In an exclusive interview, Srijita Bhattacharjee shared her incredible journey, stating, “I never imagined that I would have the opportunity to step into the world of Bollywood.” Srijita currently works as a flight attendant in Mumbai, where serendipity came into play. It was during her work that she crossed paths with renowned Bollywood director Alok Srivastava at Mumbai airport. Intrigued by her potential, the director extended an invitation for her to visit his office.

Following the director’s invitation, Srijita visited his office and successfully cleared a series of auditions and tests. This led to the golden opportunity to join the cast of Alok Srivastava’s upcoming movie, “Manali Krim,” scheduled to begin production in January. With this exciting venture, Srijita, hailing from Tripura, is set to embark on her Bollywood journey.

Reflecting on her aspirations, Srijita revealed that although acting in Bollywood was not a childhood dream, the desire to work in the industry grew as she matured. Determined to follow her newfound passion, she embarked on this path. As she enters the vibrant world of Bollywood, the audience eagerly anticipates the impact and impression she will make in her new chapter.

Director Alok Srivastava is no stranger to the Bollywood scene, having helmed several renowned movies in the industry. Srijita’s collaboration with this accomplished director hints at a promising beginning to her Bollywood career, marking a milestone in her journey from Tripura to tinsel town.