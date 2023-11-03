Garo Language Considered For Inclusion In Constitution’s 8th Schedule, Meghalaya CM Confirms

NET Web Desk

In a recent development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to consider the inclusion of the Garo language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, on November 3.

This decision comes after an advocacy campaign led by a team, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Lok Sabha MP Agatha K Sangma, Speaker Thomas A Sangma, and Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak.

Initially, the Garo language was left out of the list of 38 languages being reviewed for possible inclusion.

However, Agatha K Sangma and Hon’ble Speaker, Shri Thomas A Sangma led the delegation to request the same from the MHA. Based on their request, the MHA has now agreed to include Garo language in the list of languages demanding 8th schedule inclusion , as informed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Earlier today, a delegation from the National People’s Party (NPP), including Lok Sabha MP Agatha K Sangma, Speaker Thomas A Sangma, and Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak, held a vital meeting in New Delhi with the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and strongly advocate for the inclusion of the Garo language in the list of languages under consideration for recognition in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, as per reports.