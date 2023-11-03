Government Initiates Efforts To Provide Income To Every Household In Tripura: Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 03, 2023: In a significant move towards ensuring economic security and self-reliance for every household, the government has launched a series of initiatives aimed at extending central and state government schemes to remote areas’ communities.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratanlal Nath highlighted this commitment during the inauguration of the newly constructed shelter house at Mohanpur Municipal Council in West Tripura district within the Mohanpur Block Complex on Friday.

Minister Nath underscored the government’s objective of building a self-reliant Tripura by harnessing the potential of its citizens and communities. To this end, he emphasized the significance of extending these schemes to reach those in remote areas.

Moreover, Minister Ratanlal Nath announced the state government’s intentions to replicate the success of such shelter houses in various subdivisions. Notably, eight shelter houses, including the one at Mohanpur, have already been constructed. These facilities are designed to empower self-help groups and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to generate income and employment opportunities by managing and operating the shelter houses.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries, including Mohanpur Municipal Council Chairperson Anita Debnath, Vice Chairperson Shankar Dev, Mohanpur Panchayat Samiti Chairman Reena Debbarma, Vice-Chairman Rakesh Deb, Urban Development department Officer Rajat Kanti Dey, and social worker Shyamal Debnath, among others. SDM of Mohanpur sub-division Subhash Datta warmly welcomed the attendees.

It is noteworthy that the construction of the shelter house, equipped with 50 beds, has been completed at a cost of Rs 1 crore 67 lakh 42 thousand. This vital addition to the community infrastructure is poised to play a significant role in supporting local residents and enhancing their economic prospects.