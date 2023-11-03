New Plant Species Discovered In Arunachal’s Pristine Forests

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable moment for the scientific community and nature enthusiasts, a new plant species has been discovered in the lush forests of Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke-Kessang district. The plant, scientifically named Lysionotus Namchoomii, is now the focal point of researchers and conservationists.

The discovery of Lysionotus Namchoomii underscores the ecological richness of Arunachal Pradesh, a state renowned for its exceptional diversity of flora and fauna.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, took to his Twitter handle to unveil this remarkable discovery that has added a vibrant chapter to the region’s rich biodiversity.

In his tweet, Chief Minister Khandu expressed his astonishment, mentioning that Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity never ceases to amaze, with the discovery of Lysionotus Namchoomii in the lush forests of Pakke-Kessang district.

He also highlighted how this find contributes to our understanding of the region’s diverse flora and fauna and serves as a testament to their rich natural heritage, emphasizing the importance of cherishing it for future generations.

As Arunachal Pradesh remains a treasure trove of biological wonders, it is expected that further research and exploration will continue to unveil the mysteries hidden within its pristine forests.