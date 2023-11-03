North East’s Heroes Immortalized: 45 Sculptures A Testament To Sacrifice & Courage Ready For Display

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 03, 2023: In a remarkable two-month endeavor of artistic dedication, 45 sculptures have been meticulously crafted at Nazrul Kalakhsetra in Agartala, captivating the interest of history enthusiasts and becoming a prominent attraction. These sculptures serve as a poignant journey through often-overlooked chapters of India’s struggle for independence.

This initiative stands as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the freedom fighters from Tripura and other North Eastern states, who have long been in the shadows despite their profound sacrifices.

An Executive Member of Lalit Kala Akademi Tripura Center Suman Majumder announced, “All 45 sculptures are now prepared for public exhibition. The state government has pledged a dedicated space to showcase these artworks, complete with informative notes showcasing the extraordinary contributions of these unsung heroes hailing from the North East region.”

Majumder emphasized that the primary goal of this artistic undertaking is to raise awareness among the state’s citizens about the pivotal roles played by these remarkable individuals in the epic quest for independence.

Of the 45 sculptures, the majority, around 36 to 37, hail from Tripura, while the rest represent diverse North Eastern states. Notable figures featured in this collection include Tripura’s first Chief Minister Sachindra Lal Singh, Left leader Birendra Chandra Dutta, former Chief Sukhamoy Sengupta, Hari Ganga Basak, Rabindra Nath Chakraborty, and Ratan Mani Noatia.

Furthermore, the collection boasts statues of the revered Army Generals of the Tripura kingdom, Rai Kachak and Rai Kasam. A detailed social media post by former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, sheds light on their heroic contributions. Rai Kachak, hailing from the Reang Community, valiantly fought against the Arakans to recover the revered idol of Tripura Sundari, later enshrined in the Udaipur temple. His bravery earned him the respect of all segments of society, solidifying his status as a towering war hero in Tripura’s storied history.

In a similar vein, Rai Kasam played a pivotal role in defeating the Pathan invader, Hussain Shah, effectively safeguarding Tripura.