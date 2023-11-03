President Of India Appoints Kaushik Goswami As Additional Judge Of Gauhati High Court

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the President of India, on Thursday, appointed Kaushik Goswami as the Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, took to his social media handle to share this significant development.

A notification issued by the Special Secretary to the Government of India confirmed this appointment, stating that Kaushik Goswami would serve as an Additional Judge for a period of two years.

The official notification read, “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Kaushik Goswami to be an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

Kaushik Goswami’s appointment is notable as it brings the Gauhati High Court’s judicial strength to 25 judges, in contrast to the sanctioned strength of 30 judges.