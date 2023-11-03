Tripura Government Orders Culling Of African Swine Fever-Infected Pigs In Khowai

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 03, 2023: In a decisive move to combat the outbreak of African swine fever, the Tripura government has issued orders for the culling of infected pigs on three farms within the Khowai sub-division in Khowai district.

On Friday, 14 pigs have been culled as part of this containment effort, with plans for sanitization of the affected farms set for Saturday.

The outbreak was first identified in three farms: Jamira Para in Paschim Sonatala village, Batapura Para in Purba Ramchandraghat village, and Nandipara in Uttar Ramchandraghat.

On October 9, a team dispatched samples of deceased pigs’ blood to the North East Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL) for testing. The laboratory’s report, confirming the presence of African swine fever, was received on October 28. Following this, on November 01, the Department of Animal Resources Development issued an official notification to initiate the culling of infected pigs.

Deputy Director of the ARD department Pran Gopal Das has been actively coordinating the response efforts. A crucial meeting was held on Thursday with public representatives, resulting in the formation of four teams from the ARD Department. On Friday, two of these teams undertook Rapid Response Team (RRT) operations, while the remaining two teams conducted a comprehensive 10-kilometre survey of the affected areas.

Gopal Das confirmed that the culling process has been initiated, with 14 pigs culled today. The initial phase of the operation focused on a one-kilometre radius around the affected pig farms.

This decisive action underscores the government's commitment to containing the spread of African swine fever in the region, safeguarding both the swine industry and public health. The ongoing efforts aim to swiftly address the situation and prevent further transmission of the virus in Khowai Sub-Division.