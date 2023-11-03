Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Meets PM Modi, President And Defence Minister In Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 03, 2023: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, who took charge as the 20th Governor of the state on October 26, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday. He also called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday.

According to the official X (Twitter) handle of the Raj Bhavan, Agartala, Governor Nallu first paid a courtesy visit to Rajnath Singh at his office and discussed various issues related to the state’s security and development. He then met Modi at his residence and thanked him for his guidance and support. He also briefed him about the current situation and the progress of various schemes and projects in Tripura.

Later, Nallu met President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and conveyed his greetings and best wishes. He also apprised her of the achievements and challenges of the state government and sought her blessings and advice.

On Thursday, Nallu had met Vice-President Dhankar at his residence and exchanged views on various matters of national and regional importance. He also expressed his gratitude to Dhankar for his encouragement and cooperation.

Nallu, a former BJP leader from Telangana, was appointed as the Governor of Tripura by President Murmu on October 16. He replaced Satyadeo Narayan Arya. He was sworn in by Tripura High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh at Raj Bhavan in Agartala on October 26.