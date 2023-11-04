128 Dead, Many Injured In 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Nepal

NET Web Desk

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck western Nepal just before midnight on Friday, leaving at least 128 people dead and dozens more injured.

Rescue operations are underway, but communication has been cut off with many affected areas, as per reports.

Both the Nepal Army and Nepal Police are mobilized for rescue efforts, despite challenges from landslides triggered by the tremor and its aftershocks.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS),the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded at 6.4 and the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km, at Jajarkot, which is about 250 miles northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

Centred near the western temple town of Jumla in Nepal, this earthquake struck around 11:32 pm, the NCS said.

Notably, The earthquake in Nepal triggered strong tremors in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

As per reports, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ headed towards the incident site with a medical team Saturday morning.

Expressing his grief over the incident, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Nepal in this hard time and urged to extend all possible assistance.

Mentions must be made that this was the second earthquake measuring more than 6 in Nepal in the last one month. On October 2, a quake of magnitude 6.2 had hit the country, as per reports.