African Swine Fever Prompts Pig Transportation Ban In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 04, 2023: In response to the growing threat of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Tripura, the Animal Resources Development Department has imposed a strict prohibition on the transportation of pigs into the state, whether from outside the state or within its borders. This measure has been put in place with the dual aim of safeguarding pig farmers and preventing the spread of ASF among pig populations.

Dr K Sasikumar, the Special Secretary and Director of the Animal Resources Development Department, conveyed this vital announcement through an official circular. The ban on pig transportation has been enacted to mitigate the risks associated with ASF.

As per the department’s directive, the import of live or deceased pigs into Tripura from other states is now prohibited unless granted explicit approval by the Department of Animal Resources Development under the Government of Tripura. Only those vehicles or rail consignments transporting pigs from external sources will be granted entry into the state, provided they adhere to the guidelines set forth in Rule 16 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, Transport of Animals Rules 2001, and the Standard Operating Procedures.

The notification further stipulates that Animal Resource Development Department officials will conduct thorough inspections of the health and vaccination status of imported pigs. Importers are required to notify the Director of Animal Resources Development at least 48 hours in advance of a pig consignment’s arrival at the state’s entry point.

In addition to the ban on importing pigs for commercial meat purposes, it is the importer’s responsibility to arrange a health examination for the pigs at the intended destination, at their own expense and based on advance notice to the Animal Development Department. Any pigs found to be afflicted with diseases upon entry into the state will be the sole responsibility of the importer, who must either remove the diseased consignment from the state or dispose of the pigs in accordance with the prevailing disease prevention laws, at their own cost. This stringent enforcement aims to contain ASF and safeguard both the pig farming community and public health.