Assam’s Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka Features In World’s Top 2% Scientists List

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement that has brought pride to the academic and scientific community of Assam, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka, the Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University and a distinguished scientist, has been featured in the list of the World’s Top 2% Scientists by Elsevier.

Prof. Deka’s inclusion in this prestigious list highlights his outstanding contributions to the field of science and his significant impact on the global research landscape.

Assam’s Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu took to his X handle and extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka.

He further emphasised that this recognition is a testament to the remarkable research capabilities of universities in Assam.