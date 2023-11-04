GMC Removes 400+ Unauthorized Hoardings In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

In a recent crackdown, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken action against over 400 illegal hoardings and banners in the city.

This crackdown, which began on Thursday night, targeted unauthorized hoardings and banners.

The operation included the removal of 10 gates, 300 banner kiosks, and 100 wall posters in Jalukbari, Pandu. Subsequently, a similar drive was carried out in Maligaon, Kamakhya, as per reports.

In this context, GMC’s Assistant Commissioner, Suhel Yasir, informed that offenders would be issued notices and required to justify their rule violations.Also, Penalties would be imposed after due process.

Reportedly, The city has been losing revenue due to these violations. GMC charges Rs 600 for every 3×2 square feet kiosk and has varying rates for large hoardings, with additional charges for illuminated ones. The annual revenue from billboards, including fines from offenders, typically amounts to Rs 5-6 crore.

The GMC Act mandates permission from the corporation for all hoardings within its jurisdiction, even for government departments. Although most hoardings are legally placed hence these unauthorized ones are regularly removed through enforcement drives, informed Suhel.