Nagaland House In Delhi Hosts ‘Autumn Festival’, A Prelude to Hornbill Festival

NET Web Desk

The Department of Tourism, Government of Nagaland, in collaboration with Chief Resident Commissioner, Nagaland House, New Delhi, has brought a vibrant slice of Nagaland’s culture to the heart of the nation’s capital with the ‘AutumnFestival’.

This remarkable two day event, held under the theme “A Prelude to Hornbill Festival,” is a colorful celebration of the Naga people’s rich cultural heritage, traditional arts, crafts, dances, and cuisine.

This festival aims to draw a diverse crowd of both locals and visitors, all eager to experience the beauty and authenticity of Nagaland’s cultural identity and serves as a unique platform to showcase the Naga way of life and prepare everyone for the grand spectacle ‘the Hornbill Festival’.

With Autumn Festival’s successful spell on New Delhi, it’s time to get into the festive spirit and prepare for the ‘Festival of Festivals,’ the Hornbill Festival which starts from 1st Dec till 10th Dec.