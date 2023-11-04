Tripura Police Apprehends Three Drug Dealers With Heroin & Bike At Bishalgarh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 04, 2023: In a significant police operation, three drug dealers were arrested at Tripura’s Karaimura area by the Bishalgarh police in Sepahijala district, along with the seizure of heroin and a motorcycle. However, one of the suspected drug dealers managed to evade capture and fled from the scene. This development was shared with the media by OC Tapas Das of Bishalgarh Police Station on Friday night.

The operation took place following confidential information received by OC Tapas Das during an investigation. The information indicated that drug dealers were planning to sell heroin in the Karaimura area. In response to this tip-off, OC Tapas Das, along with TSR Jawan from Bishalgarh Police Station, proceeded to Karaimura market.

As per the police’s confidential information, at the designated time, two individuals arrived at a residence on a Pulsar bike with registration number TR07D-5066, ostensibly with the intention of engaging in a drug transaction. Simultaneously, two other drug dealers arrived at the scene to facilitate the exchange. At this crucial moment, TSR Jawan and OC Tapas Das intervened and successfully apprehended the drug dealers.

A search of the suspects and their belongings led to the discovery of a packet containing 7 grams of heroin, 120 containers of brown sugar, Rs 8,495 in cash, and a ration card. However, one of the drug dealers managed to escape by creating a diversion, obscuring the vision of the pursuing police officers. Nevertheless, the police managed to seize and recover the fleeing drug dealer’s motorcycle, which has been taken into police custody.

The three apprehended drug dealers have been identified as follows: Morshed Alam of Ratan Nagar Boarding Para; Aktar Hossain from Uttarmura in Charilam; and Ratan Sutradhar of Karaimura. The drug dealer who managed to escape has been identified as Nasir Ahmed from Noapara in Bishalgarh.

A case has been registered against all individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with Bishalgarh Police Station registering case number 111/2023, in accordance with Indian Penal Code sections 23(b), 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The three arrested suspects appeared in Bishalgarh court on Saturday.

Additionally, authorities have initiated efforts to locate and apprehend the escaped drug dealer. The Bishalgarh Police Station, under the leadership of OC Tapas Das, has been taking proactive measures to combat drug-related activities and has been consistently arresting drug dealers and sending them to judicial custody.

Local residents and leaders are supportive of the ongoing efforts to eliminate drug-related issues in the region, and they remain hopeful that these collective actions will result in a drug-free Bishalgarh in the near future.