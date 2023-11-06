Arunachal CM Lauds KDS District Hospital’s Historic Spinal Surgery Success

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable medical achievement, Khandro Drowa Sangmo (KDS) District Hospital in Tawang celebrated a historic moment on Sunday as a complex spinal surgery was successfully performed on a 42-year-old male patient hailing from Gyankhar village, on sunday.

The surgery, an intricate and groundbreaking procedure, marks the first of its kind at KDSDH and promises a new lease on life for the patient, as per reports.

The patient, whose life had been severely impacted by a D7 fracture leading to paraplegia, underwent a transformative procedure that combined pedicle screw fixation with decompression. This intricate surgery was deemed essential for his well-being and the promise of future mobility.

Renowned spine surgeon Dr. Joydep Ghosh, affiliated with Guwahati’s Apollo Hospital in Assam, lent his invaluable expertise to the surgical team, as per reports.

Moreover, the surgical team at KDSDH, led by the experienced orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Dukhum Magu, exhibited extraordinary skill and precision throughout the procedure. Under the watchful eye of Medical Superintendent Dr. N. Namshum, the operation proceeded seamlessly, with DMO (i/c) Dr. Rinchin Neema providing crucial support during this groundbreaking surgery, as per sources.

The medical community and the residents of Arunachal Pradesh have shown their appreciation for the remarkable efforts of the KDSDH team.

In a response, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, on Monday took to his social media handles and praised the outstanding team of doctors at Khandro Drowa Sangmo (KDS) District Hospital in Tawang for their successful performance of a complex spinal surgery on a 42-year-old patient.

He further highlighting that this rare achievement underscores the hospital’s commitment to serving the people and commended the team’s dedication to the well-being of the community while extending his best wishes.