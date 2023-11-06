Kenei Ritse Of Nagaland Crowned Miss Northeast 2023

NET Web Desk

In a glittering ceremony held on November 5, 2023, at Gangtok, Sikkim, Kenei Ritse, representing the Beauty and Aesthetics Society of Nagaland (BASN) and the Miss Nagaland Organization, achieved a remarkable victory by securing the coveted title of Miss Northeast 2023.

The second edition of the Miss Northeast pageant was graced with the presence of Sikkim’s Chief Minister, who also took on the role of the event’s host, as per reports.

This prestigious competition saw titleholders from all eight northeastern states, showcasing their beauty, grace, and talent in front of a captivated audience.

Adding to the pride of Nagaland, reigning Miss Nagaland, Hikali Achumi, captured the title of “Miss Beautiful Smile” in the competition.

Notably, Kenei Ritse’s journey to the Miss Northeast crown was further embellished by her previous achievement as Miss Phek 2022.

The Beauty and Aesthetics Society of Nagaland (BASN) extended their heartfelt congratulations to the winners and expressed their well wishes for their promising future endeavors.