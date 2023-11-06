NLUJA Assam Joins Tezpur University In Offering Menstrual Leave

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable initiative, Assam’s National Law University and Judicial Academy has (NLUJAA) introduced menstrual leave for its female students, following the footsteps of Tezpur University and becomes 2nd university in north east to do so.

In a letter, the university’s authorities specified that menstrual leave will be granted to female students with a minimum of 65% attendance per course. However, sources suggest that a more flexible and compassionate approach might be considered, even in cases of slightly lower attendance.

Reportedly, although there is no national law mandating such leaves, educational institutions are taking the initiative to provide their support for female students.

Mentions must be made that this move reflects a progressive step towards addressing women’s health and well-being in educational settings.