One Assam Police Constable Goes Missing During Mizoram Election Duty

NET Web Desk

In a concerning,incident an Assam police constable, identified as Sabin Nath from the 9th Battalion, has reportedly gone missing while on election duty in Middle School II, Mizoram’s Ngopa Village, Saitual District.

According to locals, Sabin Nath, who was last seen on November 5 at around 6:30 a.m., had reportedly been asking about purchasing liquor before his disappearance, while he was in his police uniform.

However, Local authorities, including the Village Council and Joint NGOs, have initiated search operations to locate the missing constable.

Notably, The 9th Battalion Assam Police had deployed 92 personnel in different camps in Ngopa Village for election duty.

Efforts are reportedly underway to find him, with information shared with neighboring police stations and outposts in the area.