Single-Phase Assembly Elections In Mizoram To Be Held Tomorrow

In a highly anticipated event, Mizoram gears up for its state assembly elections, set to take place tomorrow, 7th November.

With a substantial 8.57 lakh eligible voters, among them 4,39,026 women, the political landscape is charged with anticipation as they prepare to cast their ballots and determine the fate of 174 candidates vying for seats, as per reports.

The election results are reportedly scheduled to be unveiled on December 3, as voters from across the state will have their say at 1,276 polling centers. Among them, 149 are located in remote areas, underscoring the diverse geographic challenges faced in conducting these elections.

Additionally, approximately 30 polling stations along the inter-state and international borders have been identified as critical and vulnerable, requiring heightened security measures.

Security measures have been significantly bolstered throughout the state, particularly along its borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, as reported.

Notably, Mizoram shares a 510 km border with Myanmar and a 318 km border with Bangladesh, making these regions particularly sensitive.

To ensure a safe and smooth electoral process, an impressive force of 3,000 policemen and 5,400 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed, as per reports.