Tripura Police Arrest 13 People, Including Seven Women and Six Children, With Cannabis At Dharmanagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 06, 2023: The Dharmanagar police have arrested 13 people, including seven women and six children, with 12 kg of cannabis from the ISBT area on Monday. The police suspect that the women and children were being used by the cannabis traders to smuggle the contraband to other states.

According to the police, the seven women arrived in Dharmanagar from Agartala by train in the morning. They went to the ISBT to hire a vehicle to go to other states by road. Their suspicious movements were noticed by some people who informed the Dharmanagar police station. The police team, along with women police, reached the ISBT and detained the women for interrogation. They were taken to the Dharmanagar police station.

The women were identified as Dulia Devi, 25, Gunjan Devi, 25, Parvati Devi, 30, Asha Kumari, 25, Manupati Devi, 35, Rinku Devi, 25 and Pinaki Devi, 25. All of them are from Bihar. They had six children with them, aged between one and a half months to three years. The OC of Dharmanagar police station, Narugopal De, said that during the body search of the women, some packets of cannabis were found hidden in their clothes. The total quantity of cannabis seized from them was 12 kg.

The police have kept the women and children in custody at the Dharmanagar police station. They will be produced before the court and appropriate legal action will be taken against them. The police are also investigating the source and destination of the cannabis and the involvement of other people in the racket.