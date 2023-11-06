Tripura: Son Kills Mother With Spade And Hides Body At Dharmanagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 06, 2023: A shocking incident of matricide has come to light in Tripura’s Radhapur gram panchayat under Dharmanagar police station of North Tripura district, where a son killed his mother with a spade and hid her body in the house. The son, Raju Debnath, has been arrested by the police and confessed to his crime.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday night at the house of Shanti Debnath, a resident of ward no. 3 of Radhapur gram panchayat. Raju Debnath, 30, attacked his mother Shanti Debnath, 65, with a spade and killed her. He then dug a pit in the house and planned to bury his mother’s body there. However, he could not do so due to lack of time.

The matter came to light on Monday morning, when an electric bill meter reader came to Shanti Debnath’s house to collect the bill. He found the door locked and saw blood stains and a foul smell coming from the house. He informed the neighbours about the situation. The neighbours then called the Dharmanagar police station around 1 pm. The police team reached the house and knocked on the door. Raju Debnath came out and the police found Shanti Debnath’s body lying in a pool of blood inside the house. The police arrested Raju Debnath and took him to the police station.

Shanti Debnath’s husband Gitendra Debnath lives in Agartala and her daughter Soma Debnath was at her in-laws’ house in Haflong. The neighbours said that Raju Debnath used to live with his mother Shanti Debnath and often beat her up. Shanti Debnath’s body will be kept at the North District Hospital morgue in Dharmanagar on Monday. The body will be handed over to her husband and daughter after the post-mortem on Tuesday, the police said.

The heinous act of Raju Debnath has shocked the residents of the area. They said that even animals would not do such a thing to their mothers. A state of silence and disbelief prevails in the area.