Dimapur Municipal Council Launches “Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali” Campaign

NET Web Desk

In a proactive move to promote a cleaner and environmentally friendly Diwali, the Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) has launched the “Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali” campaign, scheduled to run from November 6 to November 12, under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0.

In an official circular issued by DMC Administrator W. Manpai Phom, all the GBs (Gaon Buras) and Colony Chairmen within DMC’s jurisdiction have been urged to play a pivotal role in disseminating information and ensuring extensive public participation in making this Diwali an eco-friendly and pollution-free celebration.

The campaign’s primary focus is reportedly on curbing the use of single-use plastics and strictly enforcing a ban on firecrackers within their respective wards and colonies.

Additionally, DMC makes a fervent appeal to all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance, thereby contributing to the success of the “Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali” campaign.