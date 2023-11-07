Don Bosco High School Students Protest Over Two Missing Teens In Manipur

NET Web Desk

In a concerning turn of events, students from Don Bosco High School in Langjing, Manipur, took a decisive stand on November 7 by staging a sit-in protest, demanding answers regarding the alleged abduction of two teenagers. One of the missing individuals is reported to be a student from the same school.

The two teenagers, identified as 16-year-old Maibam Avinash and 19-year-old Ningthoujam Anthony, embarked on a journey towards Sekmai in the Imphal West district on a two-wheeler early Sunday morning to attend a function before they went missing.

Desperate to reach out to the missing youngsters, family members repeatedly tried calling them, but their efforts were met with silence. This disheartening situation has left the state on edge, with growing concern and frustration within the community, as per reports.

Authorities have reportedly initiated an investigation into this incident as the student community persists in their protest, seeking answers and resolution.

Situation remains tense as the search for these missing students continues.