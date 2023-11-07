Early Snowfall To Revive Tourism In Sikkim Amidst Flash Flood Recovery

NET Web Desk

In a surprising turn of events, Sikkim is experiencing an early snowfall this year, revitalizing the tourism industry that had previously faced setbacks due to flash floods in the Himalayan state.

The state has reportedly received a considerable influx of tourist inquiries after parts of north and east Sikkim received the season’s first snowfall in late October.

Two renowned lakes in the region, Gurudongmar in the north and Tsomgo in the east, are now frozen, drawing tourists. North Sikkim, with Lachen and Lachung as key destinations, has become a top choice for travelers, especially those visiting Gurudongmar Lake at 17,100 feet. Tsomgo, near Gangtok, has also gained popularity as a must-visit location for tourists, as per reports.

Satish Bardewa, an adviser of the Travel Agents’ Association of Sikkim (TAAS), highlighted that this early snowfall is unprecedented.

He further affirmed that despite the flash floods causing a drop in inquiries compared to the previous year, the snowfall has reignited tourist interest in the state.

“We are receiving an increased number of inquiries following the early snowfall in late October, particularly for north Sikkim as tourists are eager to experience the snow. We encourage them to explore places in east Sikkim and other districts, as connectivity to north Sikkim remains disrupted due to the flash floods on October 4, and restoration work is ongoing. Visitors will not be able to access the north until mid-March due to snowfall,” Bardewa explained.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), stationed in Gangtok, has predicted that higher-altitude regions in Sikkim will continue to receive snowfall for the next three to four days.

Additionally, meteorological officials believe that this early snowfall in October may be attributed to western disturbances, with temperatures plummeting to 2°C, marking a significant climatic shift compared to the previous year when snowfall was recorded on December 27.