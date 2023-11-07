SEBA Reschedules HSLC-2024 Exams In Light Of Assam Government Holidays

NET Web Desk

In a recent development, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has made changes to the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC)-2024 schedule due to Assam Government’s holiday list published on November 2, 2023.

Reportedly, the exam dates for three subjects have been adjusted as :

1. Social Science, originally set for February 20, 2024, in the morning session, has been rescheduled to morning session of February 19, 2024.

2. General Science, initially planned for February 26, 2024, in the morning session, will now take place on February 27, 2024, in the morning. 3. Weaving and Textile Design (E) and Bodo (E), originally scheduled for February 27 in the morning, will now be conducted in the afternoon session of February 27.

These changes come after the initial HSLC examination 2024 schedule was published on October 9, with no exams on February 20 and February 26.

Students are urged to take note of these revised dates for their upcoming exams.