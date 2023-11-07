Tripura Transport Department Launches Cashless Service Under Digital India Initiative

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 07, 2023: The Tripura Transport Department has launched a cashless service under the Digital India initiative from Tuesday. The service was inaugurated virtually by the Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury for all the eight districts in the state. He announced this during virtual inauguration at Secretariat, Agartala on Tuesday.

He said that the cashless service has been started in the transport department along with various other departments of the state. The main objective of the government is to bring transparency in the administrative system by organizing the cashless service. He informed that from now on, the transactions in the transport department will be done through the cashless mode.

He claimed that the transport department has played an important role in providing revenue tax to the state government in the last financial year. He said that the transport department has set a target of depositing Rs 125 crore in the state exchequer in the current financial year.

He said that the transport department had deposited Rs 92 crore 83 lakh in the state exchequer in the financial year 2021-22. Similarly, the transport department had provided Rs 87 crore 93 lakh to the state exchequer in the financial year 2020-21. He said that till October of the current financial year, Rs 73 crore 87 lakh has been deposited in the state exchequer by the transport department.