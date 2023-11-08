Arunachal Gears Up For NE India Fashion Week From November 19-21

NET Web Desk

The 6th edition of the North East India Fashion Week (NEIFW) is set to shine a spotlight on the talents of artisans and weavers in the region.

Hosted by One Arunachal, a registered NGO dedicated to preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage, the event, known as “The Artisans Movement,” will take place from November 19 to 21 at the Koro Happa River Island in Jollang, Arunachal Pradesh, announced NEIFW CEO Yana Ngoba Chakpu.

NEIFW aims to empower artisans and weavers in northeast India by providing them with a platform to showcase their skills.

The event will feature around 30 designers and weavers, promoting inclusivity by offering equal opportunities to both Divyangjan (people with disabilities) and Non-Divyangjan artisans, as per information.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, will grace the occasion as the chief guest, along with other distinguished guests such as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The event will also include workshops, round-table conferences on inclusive skilling, and a ramp show featuring models, craftsmen, and artists, as reported.

NEIFW has garnered support from celebrities like Adil Hussain, Ash King, Minisha Lamba, Rajni Basumatary, and various state dignitaries.

The event’s primary goal is to celebrate the rich culture and traditions of northeast India while fostering economic opportunities and skill development for local artisans and weavers.