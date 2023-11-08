Assam Government Allocates Rs 135 Crore For 10 New Cancer Hospitals

NET Web Desk

In a significant move to enhance healthcare infrastructure, the Assam cabinet has given the green light to allocate Rs 135 crore to the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) for the construction of 10 cancer hospitals aimed at providing crucial medical services to the people of Assam.

The first phase of this ambitious project will reportedly see the establishment of three hospitals in Silchar, Guwahati, and Diphu.

Subsequently, seven more hospitals are slated for development in Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Golaghat, Nagaon, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia.

This strategic expansion in healthcare facilities is not only a testament to the government’s commitment to public health but is also expected to generate around 8,000 employment opportunities, expressed cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

In a parallel move to strengthen healthcare support for the underprivileged, the cabinet has also approved the release of Rs 133 crore under the “Free Drugs and Consumables for Government Hospitals” initiative, as per information.

This allocation will encompass not only government hospitals but also extend its reach to tea garden hospitals.