Major Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration Network: NIA, Assam Police & BSF Apprehend Over 20 Suspects In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 08, 2023: In a well-coordinated operation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in collaboration with the Assam Police and Border Security Forces (BSF), more than 20 individuals allegedly involved in aiding illegal infiltration were apprehended in the state of Tripura on Wednesday. The crackdown was part of a broader mission to dismantle human trafficking networks operating in the region.

The operation saw the deployment of 30 NIA teams in the bordering areas of Tripura, conducting raids that extended into the early hours of Wednesday. Sources within the security agencies have confirmed that the arrested individuals will soon be presented before a special NIA Court.

This concerted effort represents a significant step towards curbing the illicit activities of those enabling illegal immigration. NIA’s multifaceted teams initiated simultaneous raids in ten different states early Tuesday, acting on precise information pertaining to suspects connected to these criminal activities.

In addition to Tripura, NIA teams executed similar operations in ten other states, including Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir. An official from the intelligence agencies has revealed that approximately 80 percent of the prominent border criminals responsible for facilitating infiltrators have been apprehended during these operations.

“While some individuals managed to elude capture by remaining elusive during the special raids, we are hopeful that these arrests will lead to a substantial reduction in border-related crimes,” stated an official from the BSF. This remarkable joint operation marks a significant milestone in the fight against illegal infiltration, sending a strong message that the law enforcement agencies are determined to put an end to such activities.