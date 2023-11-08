Nagaland Governor Slams DMK Leader’s ‘Dog Eater’ Remark On Naga Community

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Governor, L.A. Ganesan, has vehemently criticised the controversial statement made by senior DMK leader RS Bharathi, in which he referred to the Naga people as “dog-eaters”.

Notably, former Nagaland Governor and current Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi, was the first to express his objection to RS Bharathi’s remark, as per reports.

He described the Naga people as “brave, honest, and dignified,” urging Bharathi not to make derogatory comments about a community that India takes immense pride in.

In an official statement issued by the Nagaland Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, Governor Ganesan extended his support to the people of Nagaland and called on them to disregard Bharathi’s statement, emphasizing that it does not represent the true sentiments of the Tamil people.

Moreover, Governor Ganesan, a native of Tamil Nadu, reportedly expressed deep concern and sadness over the derogatory comments made by RS Bharathi.

He also pointed out that such baseless generalisations , labelling the entire Naga community as “dog-eaters,” are not only offensive but also disrespectful to our the rich and diverse culture.